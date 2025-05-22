Sister Francis is the oldest Sister in the World

Amityville, NY — Sister Francis Dominici - a member of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville – turned 112 years old on Easter Sunday, 2025. She is the oldest Religious Sister in the world. She has served God as a Religious Sister for 94 years.

Sister Francis has known many joys, but she is also no stranger to adversity. When she was two years old, her left forearm was amputated. Due to her disability, she was turned away from several other religious communities, before joining the Amityville Dominicans in 1931.

As she told Catholic News Service, “Nobody has ever had to help me,” Piscatella said. “If anyone was helping somebody, it was I helping them. My mother made me completely independent. When I went to the convent, I had to prove to my superiors that there was nothing I couldn’t do.”

She taught in many local elementary schools as well as serving 17 years in Dominican Commercial High School in Queens. For 52 years, she worked at Molloy College in Rockville Centre, teaching and then serving in the Finance Office. She retired at 84 years old. She currently lives at the Motherhouse.

“As a believer in the Paschal Mystery and a Sister of St. Dominic, what better way to celebrate your 112th birthday than to share in the joy of Easter,” said S. Peggy McVetty, Prioress of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville. “Our Sister has outlived most presidents and popes, adapted to so much change, and never lost her joy! Sister Francis Dominici has preached our Congregational goal to be a ‘sign of joy and hope’ for decades with more to go.”

Noting that the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Dominic is more than 170 years old, Sister Peggy explained that Sister Francis has lived through more than half of their community’s history!

“Sister Francis represents the living story of our Congregation,” Sister Peggy continued. “We are humbled and blessed by her life of constant prayer, meaningful relationships, selfless giving, and tenacious spirit!”

An article was published by Our Sunday Visitor (OSV) and written by Kurt Jensen with photos by Greg Shemitz. For the full article, go to https://www.osvnews.com/oldest-religious-sister-in-us-turns-112-her-presence-her-joy-is-real-says-prioress/.

Sister Francis Dominici Piscatella had wonderful birthday parties with family and friends on Easter Sunday, as well as a party on Easter Monday with the Congregation (along with other April birthdays of sisters at the motherhouse). She also received a visit from her friend Bishop Andrzej Jerzy Zglejszewski, an auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. She also appeared on News 12, and has other media interviews planned.

