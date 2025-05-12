Fr. Brendan A. Curren, O.P., Featured in NBC Article: “Can Pope Leo XIV, Influence the Nations Immigration Debate?”

Fr. Brendan A. Curran, O.P., North American Dominican Co-Promoter for Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation and a member of the International Dominican Commission for Justice and Peace, was recently featured in an NBC National News article titled “Can Pope Leo XIV Influence the Nation’s Immigration Debate?”

In the interview, Fr. Brendan reflected on the hopes of immigrants and Catholics in Chicago, expressing how Pope Leo XIV’s strong ties to both the U.S. and Latin America could position him to speak powerfully against policies that marginalize immigrant communities. His comments highlight the critical role of faith leaders in advocating for justice, dignity, and human rights.

Image Credit: NBC NEWS

Click here to read the full article