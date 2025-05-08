Associate Spotlight – Denise Stasio, Houston Dominican Sisters

Denise Stasio has been a member of the Houston Dominican Family* since its inception in 2008, but her Dominican roots go back even further. Denise grew up in Beaumont, Texas, and attended Catholic schools run by the Dominican Sisters of Houston through high school. Additionally, all five of her aunts were members of the Dominican Sisters of Houston. Needless to say, her connection to the congregation and its charism runs deep!

Denise’s involvement with the community continued into her professional and personal life. She taught math for 35 years at the sisters’ school, St. Agnes Academy, in Houston, Texas. It was during this time that the Houston Dominican Family was formed. When the group was first established, sisters were asked to submit the names of lay people they thought might be interested in the organization. Because of her long-standing connection to the community, Denise’s name came up several times, and she became involved in the creation of the group.

Denise quickly took on a leadership role as the Houston Dominican Family began to take shape. Along with sisters and other original members, Denise helped design the original mission and organization of the group. She helped devise the current governing structure, consisting of a past, current, and future chair, and she served as the first current chair.

Today, Denise continues to be an active member of the Houston Dominican Family. She currently serves as head of the communication committee and is a part of the Formation team. For the past four years, she has been a board member at St. Catherine’s Montessori School, a Dominican-founded school in Houston, Texas, where she and three other Dominican Family members keep the Dominican Spirit alive in the school. She also continues to work part-time at St. Agnes Academy, where she creates computer software for various special projects.

When asked what she most loves about the group, Denise cited her love of the Dominican charism and community. The annual commitment and recommitment ceremony ranks among her favorites of the group’s events. She loves witnessing the testimonies of all who commit to live by the Dominican charism and to carry on the work of St. Dominic and the Dominican Sisters.