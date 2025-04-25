Dominican Sisters of Caldwell Elect New Congregational Leadership Team

The Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell, New Jersey, Elect New Congregational Leadership Team

The Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell, New Jersey, joyfully announce the election of their new Congregational Leadership Team. Guided by the Spirit and rooted in the preaching mission of the Order of Preachers, the newly elected team will lead the congregation into the next chapter of its shared life and ministry.

Elected during the 2025 Chapter held at the congregation’s Motherhouse in Caldwell, the team brings together gifts of wisdom, experience, and a deep commitment to Gospel values. Their leadership will support the congregation’s ongoing mission of prayer, community, study, and service.

Sister Luella Ramm, OP, re-elected as prioress, has served the Caldwell Dominican mission with dedication for 51 years, combining a prayerful spirit with strong financial and administrative leadership. Her ministry has spanned education, healthcare, and congregational governance, including roles as prioress, vicaress, councilor, treasurer, and board member. With a gift for managing complex building projects, she was part of the team tasked with the Saint Catherine of Siena Chapel renovations before overseeing the environmentally-conscious construction of Sacred Heart Convent. She holds degrees in education, administration, and finance, and is a licensed long-term care administrator. Sister Luella’s life of service is marked by a deep love for her community, a steady vision for the future, and a joyful commitment that continues to shine.

Sister Kathleen Tuite, OP, elected as vicaress, has been a member of the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell, NJ, since 1989, dedicating over 36 years to Dominican life and Catholic education. She has served in key leadership roles at Caldwell University and contributed to national and international Dominican initiatives, including Giving Voice and Dominican Women Afire. In 2024, she was elected president of the Dominican Sisters Conference Executive Committee. Her vocation was nurtured through active parish involvement and a deepening sense of God’s call during her young adult years. With a joyful spirit and steadfast faith, she continues to shape and strengthen the future of Dominican life and mission.

Sister Marie Mueller, OP, was re-elected as councilor. A Caldwell Dominican for 53 years, she brings together a deep spirituality, intellectual strength, and a warm, generous heart in all of her ministries. She has served in congregational leadership as councilor and as vocation and candidate director, and in education through roles at Caldwell University, Lacordaire Academy, and Saint Dominic Academy. With degrees in mathematics, religious studies, and pastoral counseling, she blends academic rigor with creativity and compassionate presence. Loved by colleagues, students, and community members alike, she is known for her calming spirit, sage advice, and quiet joy. Sister Marie’s faithful and wholehearted commitment to God, community, and others continues to bless all those around her.

Sister Deborah Lynch, OP, was also elected as councilor. Having grown up in Lordship, Connecticut, sheentered the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell in 1965 and, since then, has served in both elementary and secondary education, parish ministry, and counseling at Caldwell University. The opportunity to serve people in a variety of ways and situations has enhanced and blessed Sister Deborah’s life. Now embarking on this new ministry as councilor to her own sisters, she prays to be both blessed and a blessing.

Please join us in prayer and gratitude for these women who have said “yes” to serving the congregation and the Church in this sacred way. The transition of leadership will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, the Feast of the Sacred Heart.

Image, left to right: Sister Marie Mueller, councilor; Sister Kathleen Tuite, vicaress; Sister Luella Ramm, prioress; Sister Deborah Lynch, councilor