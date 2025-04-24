Together at The Table – the Synod

“Together at the Table”, held on Friday, April 4 at Santa Clara University and co-sponsored by the Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, offered the experience of “An international community inspiring synodal action in mission.” Sisters Pat Simpson, Joan Hanna, and Carla Kovack attended the all-day gathering of diverse individuals. The keynote speaker was Cardinal Mario Grech, the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops and the General Secretariat of the Synod on Synodality. The day began as the Cardinal requested that we call him “Mario”. The inclusion of all rooted in our baptism unfolded throughout the day. In the morning session, he was interviewed by Dean Orobator, who asked for some background on his journey, along with some comments as to where we are in the follow-up of the Synod.

Sr. Carla summed up some key points in Mario’s keynote address. “He reiterated the vision of Pope Francis: Synodality should be the normal way we are Church. It is not an event but a process. Our icon is Jesus. In the gospels, Jesus is never alone (except in times of prayer); he is always in the presence of others. We are together a listening church. We must come together—not the few but ALL the baptized, all the People of God. We are then sent out on a mission. Synodality is for the mission.

“There is resistance within the Church, within the clergy, and others who say that the Synod is a hostile takeover of the Catholic Church. How is this reaction not shocking? We are a broken chain trying to connect. We must remember that it is not the ordained who are the center but the Holy Spirit is the protagonist. Unless this process begins with the local church, the People of God, there is no future! Do not expect Rome to have the last word.”

Mario was responsible for guiding the Synod on Synodality throughout the world preparing for the General sessions in October 2023 and 2024. He is now overseeing the implementation process as the Church moves forward in becoming a Synodal Church.

Sr. Pat Simpson was moved by the whole experience. She shares, “Mario is a man of deep faith who truly understands synodality’s meaning. It is deep within his very being. It was an honor and a pleasure for me to attend this day of Synodality and to hear him speak from a heart that loves the Church and is not afraid to speak of his love and faithfulness. It was an honor to be in his presence. Seeing him on Zoom is one thing. But to be with him was a true gift.

We are grateful for the work of Cardinal Mario Grech and so many others as we try to bring people together, to listen, and to preach the good news of the Gospel—needed more than ever on our journey in this Jubilee Year of Hope.