Remembering Pope Francis – A Message from DSC

Image Credit: Vatican News

Remembering Pope Francis: A Shepherd of Hope and Mercy

With hearts full of both sorrow and gratitude, we remember the life and legacy of Pope Francis. His passing, as we began celebrating the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, feels deeply symbolic. His life reflected that of the Good Shepherd—marked by compassionate, authentic leadership and an unwavering commitment to the Gospel.

Pope Francis embraced radical hospitality, reaching out especially to those on the margins. Through Laudato Si’, he reminded us of our sacred responsibility to care for creation. He called us to be a Synodal Church—one that listens deeply, includes all voices, and walks together. And most of all, he urged us to be “Pilgrims of Hope.”

His spirit and teachings continue to guide us. As we look ahead to Encuentro 2025, may we draw inspiration from the “Culture of Encuentro” he championed, and boldly live out our calling as Preachers of Hope for Times Such as These.

Amen. Alleluia!