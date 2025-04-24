National Day of Awareness for Missing and  Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls – May 5

he day is recognized nationally in the United States and Canada as the National Awareness Day for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The day was inspired by the Red Dress Project, which began in Canada and has spread across the US. The day is dedicated to raising awareness and acknowledging the violence and injustice faced by Indigenous People, particularly the high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The day serves as a call to action to address the crisis and ensure justice and safety for Indigenous People.

The day honors the memory of Hanna Harris, a Northern Cheyenne tribal member who went missing and was later found murdered in 2013. Jean Glach, OP (Peace) shared Hanna’s story in the Fall 2024 issue of the Las Casas newsletter on pages 2 and 3 (domlife.org/lascasas – select the NEWSLETTER tab and then the Fall 2024 issue).

Hanna’s now 11-year-old son (10 months old when Hanna went missing) helps place the crown on the head of the Blessed Mother in preparation for the May 5 remembrance in 2024. The quilt features the red handprint, the symbol of the MMIW movement.

People often wear red clothing on the day or clothing with the image of a red hand print. A red handprint over the mouth has become the symbol of the movement. It stands for all the missing sisters whose voices are not heard. It stands for the silence of the media and law enforcement in the midst of this crisis.

This day is an opportunity to learn about the issue, support advocacy efforts, and take action to end violence and ensure justice for Indigenous communities. Organizations like Native Hope and the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center (NIWRC) are working to raise awareness and advocate for the safety and justice of Indigenous communities.

President Biden proclaimed May 5, 2022, as Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day calling on all Americans and asking “all levels of government to support Tribal governments and Tribal communities’ efforts to increase awareness of the issue of missing or murdered Indigenous persons through appropriate programs and activities” and to “commit to working with tribal Nations and communities to achieve justice and healing.” The Indian Law Resource Center joins others across the United States in remembering Indigenous victims and their families. Read the full Presidential Proclamation at https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/05/04/a-proclamation-on-missing-or-murdered-indigenous-persons-awareness-day-2022/.

Check out these websites for more information and consider wearing RED on May 5 to support the MMIP movement. Thanks to Jean Glach, OP (Peace) for sharing Hanna’s story and helping to educate the Dominican family as she ministers among the Northern Cheyenne in Lame Deer, Montana. Your generous support for Las Casas: Dominicans in Ministry with Native Americans, Inc. help support Jean and Dominicans who minister with Native/Indigenous People.

