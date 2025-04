BECOMING DOMINIC — Set in Edinburgh, this documentary follows bronze sculptor Kenny Hunter as he makes a life-size statue of St. Dominic for a local priory of Dominican friars. As we follow the lives of the friars, we discover a parallel between priest and artist.

(featuring the now Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe)

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1023914092

The virtual screenings are available online NOW and for this week only (April 21-27)

https://riverrunfilm.com/events/becomingdominic/