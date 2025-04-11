10th DSIC General Assembly to Gather in Rome to Shape the Future of Apostolic Dominican Women

The 10th General Assembly of the Dominican Sisters International Confederation (DSIC) will take place from May 11 to May 16, 2025, in Rome, Italy. As a triennial gathering, the Assembly provides a vital opportunity to reflect, discern, and set strategic orientations for the next three years.

Dominican Sisters International Confederation was established in 1995 in an effort to enhance communication and collaboration among Apostolic Dominican Sisters worldwide. The current membership includes approximately 17,544 Sisters representing 144 Congregations in 109 countries. In February 2019, the organization was officially recognized by the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Apostolic Life.

The chosen theme for this year’s Assembly, “Widows and Midwives… Where Past and Future Meet”, invites deep reflection on the current realities facing Apostolic Dominican Sisters worldwide. As part of this conversation, Sr. Kelly Connors will explore the challenges of diminishing congregations, offering insights on how communities can navigate these transitions with faith and resilience, as well as​ from a practical point of view.​

Sr. Margaret Mayce, OP, DSIC International Coordinator, explains the significance​ of this theme:​ “Many of our Congregations are experiencing significant changes—diminishe​d membership, fewer new vocations, and shifting leadership dynamics. We may find​ ourselves mourning these transitions as a widow grieves a beloved partner. Yet,​ within us also resides the spirit of the midwife—the one who nurtures and brings​ forth new life. The question before us is: can we embrace both roles, honoring our​ past while stepping courageously into the future?

Despite the challenges, the Assembly will celebrate signs of renewal and​ transformation. Younger Sisters are embracing their Dominican vocations with​ enthusiasm, seeking collaboration beyond geographical and cultural boundaries.​ The gathering in Caleruega and the successful online Leadership Development

Program have demonstrated the power of unity and shared vision.

At the Assembly, Sisters will engage in dialogue, listen to one another’s​ experiences, and discern ways to sustain the Dominican charism beyond​ individual Congregations. Can we be midwives of this future? Can we allow new​ possibilities to emerge while honoring our rich legacy?​

A key visual representation of this theme is the Assembly’s official logo, designed​ by Sr. Aneesah McNamee. The logo encapsulates the journey of transformation:

●The black circle represents both the womb—where new life takes

shape—and the tomb—symbolizing letting go to embrace the unknown​ future.

●The hands depict intergenerational unity: the smooth, youthful hand​ cradles new life alongside the wrinkled hand of experience. Together, they​ embody the shared responsibility of fostering the next phase of Dominican​ life.

●The small green branches serve as a reminder of hope, growth, and the​ continuous presence of new life among us.

As Dominican Sisters from around the world convene in Rome, the 10th DSIC​ General Assembly will be a time of both remembrance and rebirth—a collective​ commitment to “Be who God meant you to be, and set the world on fire.