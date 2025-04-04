Calling All Parishes Hosting the 2025 Via Crucis Viviente / Living Way of the Cross!

As members of National Pastoral Migratoria, Priests for Justice for Immigrants, and Brothers and Sisters for Immigrants, we invite you to stand in solidarity with immigrant families this Good Friday by incorporating these powerful actions into your Way of the Cross:

🙏 VIA CRUCIS 2025: WALK WITH IMMIGRANT FAMILIES

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS (NATIONWIDE):

1. Print & Distribute Prayer Cards

✨ Front: Icon of Jesus the Immigrant

📖 Back: Prayer for Immigrants + Contact info for legal & emergency support

2. Walk with a Photo of an Immigrant Individual or Family

A visual reminder of the faces behind the struggle.

3. Dedicate 2 Stations of the Cross to Struggling Immigrants

Pray intentionally for the journey of those who carry the modern-day cross of migration.

🖨️ Need Prayer Cards?

Ask a local funeral home or printer to help produce them in solidarity.

📎 Printer-ready files are attached (6.25”x4.25” at 300DPI, trim to 6×4)

Let’s bring faith to action and walk with our immigrant brothers and sisters this Holy Week. 💛✝️

Click here to download prayer cards:

ENGLISH PRAYER CARD

SPANISH PRAYER CARD