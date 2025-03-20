DSC Executive Committee Meet to Plan Encuentro 2025

The DSC Executive Committee recently gathered in Sparkill, NY, for a productive and inspiring in-person meeting from March 9-12. The Visioning and Planning Committee joined us via Zoom for part of our time together, and our discussions were centered around the much-anticipated DSC 2025 Encuentro!



We are thrilled to share that this special gathering will take place at the Marriott Hotel by the Airport in St. Louis, MO, from October 9-11, 2025. Stay tuned—cost and registration details will be announced soon!



One of the most meaningful moments of our meeting was the selection of the official Encuentro logo, chosen with prayer and deep reflection. This logo will accompany us on our journey as we prepare to come together in faith, connection, and shared mission. We also had the joy of finalizing the 90-Year Collaborative Celebration logo, which beautifully honors our shared history and the legacy of Dominican collaboration.



We invite all sisters, associates, friends, and family to join us in prayer as we embrace this year’s call to be “Preachers of Hope for Times Such as These.”



We can’t wait to share more updates as plans unfold. Mark your calendars, and let’s look forward to this incredible time of renewal, community, and celebration in 2025!



With hope and gratitude,

The DSC Executive Committee