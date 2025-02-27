NGO Civil Society Orientation

The week of February 9-14th was the Commission on Social Development.​ It was a week of presentations on how well countries are doing to protect the most vulnerable

people in their countries.

On February 9th the NGO Civil Society held an orientation on 38th street. It was Sunday post the​ biggest snowfall we had here in New York City. Fortunately, the City had the streets fairly well cleared up for busses and public transportation to run.

Approximately 40 people attended the. Orientation in person. And a similar population was​ online.The opening speaker was a Roma woman. As you know they are intensely segregated by many populations. The young Roma woman shared her story of discrimination and of her people. From there the executive committee of the N​GO outlined the week of the CSOCD 63. We ended​ the morning of orientation with a delicious lunch and lots of conversation.

Please look over these wonderful photos of those in attendance of the Orientation.