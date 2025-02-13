Celebrating African American History Month

When we reflect on Black history, we often recall the inspiring legacies of leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Shirley Chisholm, Frederick Douglass, and Katherine Johnson, individuals who have profoundly shaped the course of American history through their unwavering commitment to justice, freedom, and equality. Their courage and resilience continue to inspire generations to stand up against injustice and advocate for the dignity of all people.

Yet, within the broader narrative of Black history, there are voices that have not always received the recognition they deserve, particularly those of Black Catholics who, guided by their faith, worked tirelessly to uplift their communities and challenge the injustices of their time.

We honor the six Black Catholics from the United States who have been recommended for canonization, each of whom exemplified deep faith and perseverance in the face of adversity:

Servant of God Mother Mary Lange (1794-1882) – Founder of the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore, the first religious order for women of African descent, dedicated to the education and service of Black communities.

– Founder of the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore, the first religious order for women of African descent, dedicated to the education and service of Black communities. Venerable Pierre Toussaint (1766-1863) – A former enslaved man turned philanthropist, known for his generosity and commitment to the Church, even after being barred from attending the dedication of St. Patrick’s Cathedral due to his race.

– A former enslaved man turned philanthropist, known for his generosity and commitment to the Church, even after being barred from attending the dedication of St. Patrick’s Cathedral due to his race. Venerable Sister Henriette DeLille (1812-1862) – Founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family in New Orleans, an order committed to serving the poor and educating Black children during a time of segregation and discrimination.

– Founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family in New Orleans, an order committed to serving the poor and educating Black children during a time of segregation and discrimination. Servant of God Julia Greeley (c. 1833-1918) – A former enslaved woman in Denver who dedicated her life to caring for the poor, despite her own poverty, and is remembered for her profound generosity.

– A former enslaved woman in Denver who dedicated her life to caring for the poor, despite her own poverty, and is remembered for her profound generosity. Venerable Father Augustus Tolton (1854-1897) – The first recognized African American priest in the United States, who persevered through racism to serve Black Catholics and establish a thriving parish in Chicago.

– The first recognized African American priest in the United States, who persevered through racism to serve Black Catholics and establish a thriving parish in Chicago. Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman (1937-1990) – An educator, evangelist, and social justice advocate who used her gifts to speak out against racism in the Catholic Church and celebrate the beauty of African American spirituality.

These individuals, both within and beyond the Catholic faith, remind us that the pursuit of justice and dignity is an ongoing mission. Their sacrifices, courage, and unwavering faith serve as beacons of hope—hope that calls us to continue their work, ensuring that all people, regardless of race, background or religion, are treated with the dignity and love they deserve.

As we reflect on Black History Month, let us be inspired by their legacies and commit ourselves to fostering a world where justice, faith, and equality thrive. Their work is not finished—but through their example, we find the hope and determination to carry it forward.

