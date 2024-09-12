Associate Spotlight: Carol Davide

Heart to Heart

Associate Carol Davide has been ‘all in’ with the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill, a community dedicated to education, social justice, and spirituality, since her years at Cathedral High School in Manhattan. Here, she was first captivated by the Sisters’ joyful demeanor, excellent teaching, and friendly approach. Carol connected through Cathedral’s many clubs and often would stay after school to talk, hang out, and help with whatever activity was happening. Carol’s hallmark is putting her entire heart and soul into all she does.

Much to her parents’ concern after graduation, Carol entered Sparkill as a Sister. While challenging at times, she found her new life fulfilling; she was happy and busy in community and ministry for 11 years. Stationed in Rockland County, NY, she taught at Saint Anthony and Saint Augustine School, led YCS (Young Christian Students) groups, had fun, and had a life-giving prayer life and community. She was always “in the middle of the action.”

Carol felt the Spirit nudging her to try something new and discovered this meant leaving the convent. She went on to a career as an Educator in New York City’s public schools, working with students facing unimaginable challenges such as poverty, violence, and discrimination. She saw things that brought her to tears. She knew she was in the right place, doing the Lord’s work. During this time, she nurtured her friendships from her time as a Sister and was delighted in 1981 to join the newly formed Sparkill Associates program.

Just as in Cathedral High School and as a teacher, Carol generously shared her time and talents with the Associates and Sisters. She led by example as co-director of the Associate program for 17 years, planning and hosting days of prayer, retreats, outreach, justice initiatives, learning more about Dominican Spirituality (Contemplation in Action), you name it. She did it to ‘be there for people’, build community, and foster mission. Carol was also instrumental in pioneering collaboration efforts with other Dominican Congregations.

To make a date with Carol Davide, you must act swiftly and have your calendar app ready, as she is always on the move, dedicated to her mission of aiding others, whether it’s a neighbor in need, assisting in the Chapel, helping Sister’s master iPad techniques, or liaising with the Jewish Community Center Rockland. Carol has been a bridge from the very beginning until now. In her spare moments, Carol arranges group excursions; the next one is to Germany.

Carol believes that entering Sparkill opened a whole new life and spirituality for her. She appreciates the sense of connection and how we channel the force of community but then channel it to how we will solve the next issue or meet the next need related to the Mission, such as providing education to underprivileged children or advocating for social justice. She feels responsible to come back and share her talents and friendship. It’s not a job she wants to do things and give back at Dominican Convent, Sparkill. Carol reflects

We are family. Friendship is the biggest thing in my life, with Sisters in school and at home. It is essential to me to be heart-to-heart with someone. That is real friendship. Someone with whom you can laugh, cry, and offer a listening ear.

Looking back, I see that God has shown me the way and directed me to be exactly where I was supposed to be, doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing. I will continue to answer the call from so long ago. I used to think I had a temporary vocation because I left the convent. But in hindsight, I see that is not true. The seeds that were planted way back then were not planted in vain. My work and life are still in the same heart and soul of God.

I have been so lucky to have the most supportive family and friends throughout my whole life. What a wonderful feeling to belong to this community. I was never married, and I have no regrets about any of my lifelong decisions. I am blessed, and I know it. I am just happy being me.

So, I may not be living in a convent or getting up at 6:00 AM for morning prayer, but my faith and trust in God throughout my life has been unwavering. It has given me the responsibility and confidence to stand up and lead, teach, preach, be a caretaker and friend, and, above all, to seek the truth in all things. This has been my life’s vocation, my life’s journey. I know I am blessed, and I don’t take that lightly. With great love and gratitude, I bow down before my God, who has taken my hand and shown me the way. It is a great life.