POSITION OPENING: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Dominican Sisters Conference (DSC) is seeking a dynamic and committed Dominican Sister to provide the key leadership and collaboration needed to implement its future planning strategy. Working with the Executive Committee, the new Executive Director will work to implement its roadmap document: “DSC: A Future Stronger and Clearer,” which describes the hopes and goals of the DSC for the next several years.

The Executive Director is responsible to oversee the administrative, financial, and programming aspects of DSC as well as its sponsored projects. She supervises and works closely with the DSC Staff, which includes the DLC NGO Representative at the United Nations, the Communications/Marketer, and the Bookkeeper, to promote the DSC mission to “unite the sisters and associates of US congregations in their mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ standing as a clear voice for truth justice and peace.” The Executive Director also works with a number of ongoing committees including: the Executive Committee, the OP Sisterhood Futuring Task Force, and Sisters/Associates Committee among others. It is an important aspect of this ministry to also foster collaboration with other Dominican organizations.

A three-year commitment is expected of a successful candidate. The DSC office is currently in River Forest, IL. The location of the office can be negotiated depending on available resources close to the new Executive Director.

Sisters interested in the position can request a copy of the role description, application, and Roadmap document by contacting Corinne Sanders, OP. Sisters can submit an application and a resume to DSC Search Committee no later than March 1, 2021. A recommendation from the Prioress should accompany an application. Candidates will be invited to participate in a combination on-line discernment and interview process. The desired start date is no later than June 1, 2021.



