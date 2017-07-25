Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: ‘Ecology Retreat Based on Joanna Macy Teachings’

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound will host “The Work that Reconnects” from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Carolyn Griffeth, an avid Earth lover, will lead this retreat based on the wisdom of ecologist Joanna Macy. This engaging retreat transports participants from the cultural story of separation into the felt experience of interbeing. We will connect with the cry of the Earth from within our own hearts, release discouragement, and find sustenance to go forth as interconnected and well-sourced agents of change. The registration deadline is Aug. 11, and the fee is $76 for a commuter and $105 for an overnight guest. For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.