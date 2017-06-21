Photo of the Week: Blauvelt Dominican Sisters Barbara McEneany and Bernadette Burke Recognized for their Ministry Work at Dominican College

Blauvelt Dominican Sisters Barbara McEneany and Bernadette Burke were recognized for their ministry work at Dominican College on June 15. Dominican College was honored this week at the Rockland County Blood Donor Appreciation Breakfast for being the top college in blood donations. Sisters Barbara and Bernadette accepted the certificate from County Executive Ed Day and the New York Blood Center. For the past 28 years, Sister Barbara has run two blood drives a year at the College. Sister Bernadette is a “gallon donor” – regularly donating 4x a year.