Dominican Sisters’ Articles on Truth in Global Sisters Report
Dominican Sisters have submitted articles for a column for Global Sisters Report on Truth. Please find links to the first four articles below:
- “Truth should have a corner on us” by Pat Farrell, OP (DSC/San Rafael)
- “Truth you can see” by Barbara Kane, OP (Peace)
- “Preaching truth today: What does it require?” by Carol Dempsey, OP (Caldwell)
- “Searching for truth” by Elaine Jahrsdoerfer, OP (Amityville)
More articles will be posted in Global Sisters Report. Please check back on the Dominican Sisters Conference website for links to the latest articles.