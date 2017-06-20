Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: ‘Learn the Ancient Art Form of Writing Icons’

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Drazen Dupor of Madison, Wis., will lead an Icon Retreat at Sinsinawa Mound July 16-21. Come learn about the history of iconography, the origin of icon writing, the first and most famous icon writers and the difference between wooden board and wall icons. Dupor learned the ancient art form in Thessalonica, Greece, at the K. N. Georgiadis School of Art under the supervision of Zlatko Bomestar.



He will demonstrate the usage of ancient techniques in present times as you write your own icon of Jesus. No experience is necessary for this retreat. Participants should bring their brushes. Other materials will be provided. The registration deadline is Friday, July 7, and the fee is $265 for a commuter or $460 for an overnight guest. For more information, contact Guest Services at (608) 748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.