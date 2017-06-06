Maryknoll Mission Institute Upcoming Programs
The Maryknoll Mission Institute has two upcoming programs. The program “Structures of Sin and Personal Conversion Towards Social Transformation” will be held June 18-23, and the program “ECOWOMANIST WISDOM: Embracing Spiritual Rest & Active Contemplation” will be held July 9-14. For more information please see the flyers below:
- Structures of Sin and Personal Conversion Towards Social Transformation
- ECOWOMANIST WISDOM: Embracing Spiritual Rest & Active Contemplation