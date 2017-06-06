Dominican Sisters of Adrian: Dominican Retreat, “In the Beginning was the World”

May 23, 2017, Adrian, Michigan – “In the Beginning was the Word” is the theme for a Dominican Retreat aimed to deepen participants’ rootedness in the Word of God while renewing a passion for preaching.



The retreat, which is July 9-16 at the Weber Retreat and Conference Center, is open to Dominicans and other spiritual seekers. Members of the retreat team are Sister Megan McElroy, OP; Father Brian Pierce, OP; Sister Theresa Rickard, OP; Father Cristóbal Torres Iglesias, OP; Sister Rebecca Gemma, OP, liturgist; and Sister Joyce LaVoy, OP, musician.

A non-refundable deposit of $25 reserves a place at the Dominican Retreat. The full cost is $500 for single occupancy; $400 per person for double-occupancy; and $250 for commuters.

For more information or to register, visit www.webercenter.org or phone 517-266-4000. Weber Retreat and Conference Center is located on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse campus, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221-1793.