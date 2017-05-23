“Aquinas Literacy Center is Movin’ on Up”

After twenty years of partnership with Our Lady of Good Counsel Church/Blessed Sacrament Parish, Aquinas Literacy Center is moving to a new location in McKinley Park as of July 1, 2017. Our new home, 1751 West 35th Street, offers ample space in a more visible location, next door to the local elementary school. Since 1996, Aquinas Literacy Center has offered individualized instruction in the English language to the adult immigrant population of McKinley Park and surrounding areas (Bridgeport, Back of the Yards and Brighton Park) of Chicago. Through one-on-one tutoring, combined with supplemental learning opportunities (conversation classes, book clubs and writing workshops) and a computer learning center, learners are empowered to transform their lives by acquiring skills to become successful parents, productive workers and responsible citizens. Annually, 150 volunteer literacy tutors instruct 200 adult learners. For more information please click here.