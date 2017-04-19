Dominican Sisters Conference: Climate Novena

“We recognize, with Pope Francis and people of faith everywhere, that climate change is a moral issue that threatens creation, places added burdens on poor people, and compromises the common good of all. As Earth Day quickly approaches, as does the Climate March and the Feast of our Dominican St. Catherine of Siena, the Paris 2015 and Beyond Committee of the DSC has prepared a Climate Novena that will take us from the Eve of Earth Day to April 29th, which is both St. Catherine’s feast, and the day of the Climate March. We know that Catherine our sister would approve . . . We invite you to participate as you are able, and to share this freely with others.”

A new page will be posted every day until April 29th. Please click here for the Climate Novena.