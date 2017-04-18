Dominican Institute for the Arts 2017 Summer Gathering

The Dominican Institute for the Arts (DIA) 2017 Summer Gathering will be from July 26-29 at the Weber Center in Adrian, Michigan. Please click here for the registration form. If you cannot attend the gathering, members can still participate in the virtual gallery. Anyone participating in the gallery is asked to email in digital form no more than 5 current works or those DIA have not used before along with a photo of yourself. Please send with titles to Barbara Schwarz, OP at diartsop@gmail.com by June 15. Also, there are limited scholarship funds for members only. Please click here for the scholarship form.