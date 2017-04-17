Dominican Sister of Houston Sheila Hackett, O.P. Presented with 2017 President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Award

Sister Sheila Hackett, O.P. was presented with the 2017 President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Award on March 12 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sister Sheila was born in Tipperary and grew up in a family immersed in Irish activism and literature. She attended high school at a Lan Gaeilge school where Irish was the spoken language. In 1955 she traveled to Houston, Texas to join the Dominican Sisters and has continued to be an active member of the congregation while maintaining her Irish culture. She is a certified teacher of the Irish language and has been active in Irish groups wherever she has been. She is presently in Indianapolis working as Librarian at Scecina High School and, as a member and chaplain of the Ladies of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, is maintaining her Irish heritage. As Sister Sheila says, “Thanks be to God and to all things Irish. And indeed, to my beloved Dominican Sisters in Houston, Texas.”