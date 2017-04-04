Heartland Center for Spirituality Summer Retreat 2017

Fresh from the 800th Jubilee: Future fruit in Dominican Life

Fr. Ed Ruane, OP and Sr. Carla Mae Streeter, OP

June 11 – 16, 2017

Begins Sunday evening June 11 at 6:30

Ends Friday noon after Mass June 16

Heartland Center for Spirituality

Great Bend, KS

$350 (includes registration, room and meals)



We have just celebrated the 800th anniversary of the Dominican Order. Now we look forward. What new riches can we draw from our Dominican heritage now, in these times? During this retreat we will be taking a fresh look at what is nearest and dearest to us as Dominicans. The time will be full of the deepening of our romance with the Word, affirmation, and even some amazing surprises.

Conferences

Monday: Witnessing Common Life in Today’s Culture

Tuesday: Prayer; Liturgical and Personal After the Year of Mercy

Wednesday: Study for the Dominican after the 800th Anniversary

Thursday: Mission and Your Ministry that Flows from It

Register Online: http://tinyurl.com/ldqpfbx

Or call: 620-792-1232