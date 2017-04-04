Heartland Center for Spirituality Summer Retreat 2017
Fresh from the 800th Jubilee: Future fruit in Dominican Life
Fr. Ed Ruane, OP and Sr. Carla Mae Streeter, OP
June 11 – 16, 2017
Begins Sunday evening June 11 at 6:30
Ends Friday noon after Mass June 16
Heartland Center for Spirituality
Great Bend, KS
$350 (includes registration, room and meals)
We have just celebrated the 800th anniversary of the Dominican Order. Now we look forward. What new riches can we draw from our Dominican heritage now, in these times? During this retreat we will be taking a fresh look at what is nearest and dearest to us as Dominicans. The time will be full of the deepening of our romance with the Word, affirmation, and even some amazing surprises.
Conferences
Monday: Witnessing Common Life in Today’s Culture
Tuesday: Prayer; Liturgical and Personal After the Year of Mercy
Wednesday: Study for the Dominican after the 800th Anniversary
Thursday: Mission and Your Ministry that Flows from It
Register Online: http://tinyurl.com/ldqpfbx
Or call: 620-792-1232