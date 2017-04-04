Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose: “Women Deacons? A Dialogue”

You are invited to attend an event we are hosting at the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse in Fremont. The event, “Women Deacons? A Dialogue” sponsored by our Center for Education and Spirituality (CES,) will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 10 am to 3 pm. Bishop Randolph Calvo is our main presenter, with input from Sister Gloria Marie Jones, OP and Sister Mary Peter Traviss, OP, and will include panel and audience participation. A luncheon is included. I have attached the flyer. We are hoping to reach all the sisters in the Bay Area and beyond, so invite any friends to be part of this timely and interesting topic. If you have questions, please call S. Ingrid Clemmensen, OP at 925-878-5803 or call the number on the flyer. View Flyer