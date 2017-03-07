Photo of the Week: Dominican Sisters of Caldwell – Water Protectors Unite

On March 4 the Dominican Sisters of Caldwell greeted walkers who are participating in an 80 mile walk to “publicize opposition to the Pilgrim Pipelines and the Spectra-Aim Pipeline and to pray for water in solidarity with the Ramapough Lenape Nation and Standing Rock and to commemorate the March 11th anniversary of the Fukushima Nuclear disaster.” The walkers are being led by Buddhist monk Jun-san Yasuda, a nun of the Peace Pagoda and NJ Peace Action. Read more