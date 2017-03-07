Get to Know the Dominican Sisters of Adrian during National Catholic Sisters Week

February 28, 2017, Adrian, Michigan – Have you ever wondered exactly who the Adrian Dominican Sisters are, what they do and what the inside of their Motherhouse looks like? Your neighbors, the Adrian Dominican Sisters, invite you to find out personally from the Sisters themselves during a special event March 11.



In conjunction with National Catholic Sisters Week (NCSW), March 8-14, 2017, the Adrian Dominican Sisters invite the public to a special event, “Getting to Know the Sisters,” on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, adjacent to Siena Heights University.

The event will begin with 10:30 a.m. Mass in Holy Rosary Chapel. Father Thomas Murphy, OSFS, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Adrian, will preside. Mass will be followed by a reception and the opportunity to “Speed Date a Sister,” engaging in 10-minute conversations with up to 11 Adrian Dominican Sisters. The afternoon will also include guided tours, refreshments, and videos of interviews with Adrian Dominican Sisters. The event will conclude at 2:00 p.m.

“Getting to Know the Sisters” is one of many events taking place nationwide during National Catholic Sisters Week. NCSW was begun in 2014 to educate the public about the lives and calling of U.S. women religious and the great diversity of their ministries. An additional hope is that, as more single Catholic women learn about the joys of religious life, more will feel drawn into this life.

For more information about “Getting to Know the Sisters,” call Sister Sara Fairbanks, OP, at 517-266-3537.