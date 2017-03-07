Dominican Sisters of Amityville: ‘Sister Lenore Toscano, OP to Be Honored as Woman of Distinction’

Amityville Dominican Sister Lenore Toscano, OP was honored as a woman of distinction by Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Babylon) on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 6 pm – 8 pm at Dominican Village, Helen Butler Hall, located at 565 Albany Ave. in Amityville.



Sister Lenore is the Executive Director of the OPening Word program which teaches the English language and job readiness skills to immigrant women at three sites: Wyandanch, Huntington and Amityville. The OPening Word is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. There will be a Gala on Wednesday, April 26 at the Cresthollow Country Club, Woodbury.

She was nominated by Mary Bushman, a volunteer in the program, as well as others.

S. Lenore is one of fifteen women being celebrated who have made an impact in the community in fields including education, business, health care, volunteerism and community service.

“Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on the progress women have made and also reminds us of how much we still need to do to achieve full equality,” said Assemblywoman Jean-Pierre. “We all know women who deserve to be recognized for their perseverance, hard work and service, and this is an opportunity to thank and celebrate them.”