Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: ‘Dubuque’s Got Sisters!’

Interested in Religious Life? We Can Help!

DUBUQUE, Ia.—Join Catholic Sisters for an inside look at religious life. “Dubuque’s Got Sisters!” is a unique experience for those interested in exploring a call to become a religious Sister. Dubuque-area Sisters will accompany participants and share experiences through praying, dining, and storytelling. There is no fee to attend.



The “Dubuque’s Got Sisters!” event begins at Sinsinawa Mound, Sinsinawa, Wis., Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m., and ends Saturday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. Explore the following questions with a group of peers: What is my purpose in life? How can I share my gifts with others? Participants will also volunteer at Opening Doors’ Teresa Shelter in Dubuque on Saturday. Join us in this opportunity for service, reflection, and sharing. To register or for more details, contact Michelle Horton at ma.horton6@gmail.com or call her at (608) 695-6060. “Dubuque’s Got Sisters!” is sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Dubuque Franciscan Sisters, Cistercian Nuns, and Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters (Wis).

“While spending time with the Sisters, I was amazed at how much life and joy they have,” said Emily, a student from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. “I think there is a stereotype about religious life that it is perpetually quiet and serious. That was not the case at all! I loved every minute I spent with the Sisters because their energy and enthusiasm for life is so contagious, loving, and warm.”

