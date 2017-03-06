‘Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt Stand with Muslims, Refugees, and Immigrants’

In February 2017 the Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt “closed their weekend Chapter meeting with a demonstration of solidarity by the sisters and associates with our Muslim, Immigrant, and Refugee sisters and brothers.” Since 2011 the Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt, in collaboration with the Dominican Sisters of Amityville, Caldwell, Hope and Sparkill, have been “committed to support a comprehensive and compassionate immigration law that recognizes the human situation of separated families and the oppressive living conditions that force people to migrate.”

