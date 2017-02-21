Dominican-led Retreats at Siena Retreat Center, Racine, WI

The Things That Make for Peace: Contemplation and Peacemaking

During May, Dominicans from diverse parts of the country will facilitate retreats at Siena Retreat Center in Racine, WI. Margaret Mayce, OP, a Dominican sister of Amityville and a representative of the Dominican sisters to the United Nations, will consider The Things That Make for Peace: Contemplation and Peacemaking. This will be a careful, contemplative reflection of those places where our wounds intersect with the wounds of our broken world. Our capacity to take this inner journey is what will ultimately enable us and others to be peace.



This retreat is offered Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, 2017. The retreat begins at 7:00pm on Friday and concludes with the noon meal on Sunday. The cost of $225 includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, overnight accommodations, and meals.

Integral Ecology through a Cosmic Lens

Linda Gibler, OP, a Houston Dominican sister, author, and the Associate Academic Dean of the Oblate School of Theology in San Antonio, Texas, will examine Integral Ecology. This retreat will use the lens of “integral ecology,” articulated by Pope Francis, to take a new look at who we are and who we are called to be as humans. What transpires when we interface the “powers of the universe,” as articulated by Brian Swimme, with Christian belief? What are the cosmos, Earth, current events, and Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ calling us to become?

The retreat begins Friday, May 19, at 6:30pm and concludes with the noon meal on Sunday, May 21, 2017. The cost of $225 includes $50 non-refundable deposit, overnight accommodations, and meals.

For either of these programs, visit www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590. Siena Retreat Center, located along Lake Michigan, features rooms with private bathrooms, air conditioning, handicap accessibility, and comfortable meeting rooms.