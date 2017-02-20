Dominican Young Adults: Siena Heights Chapter

In December 2016 the Adrian Dominican Young Adults worked in collaboration with Siena Heights University’s Campus Ministry Director, Tom Puszczewicz to provide blankets to the guests at Share the Warmth.



Share the Warmth is an ecumenical homeless shelter open nightly in Adrian, MI from October through April. The building belongs to the Salvation Army, but a collaboration of local churches make sure the shelter stays open.

The guests are men and women over 18 looking for a safe and warm place to stay overnight. The shelter opens at 6:30 p.m. and averages 25 guests per night. The Dominican Young Adults organized a service project on campus for all students to help put together tie blankets for the center’s guests. Some students stopped by for a few moments while others stayed to see the project to completion.

This service opportunity is a great fit for the Siena community because it allows students to give whatever time they have available in an accessible area. The community looks forward to this service opportunity every year.