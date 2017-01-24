Saint Thomas Aquinas Lay Dominican Chapter to Host Art and Chant Feast Day Celebration for Saint Catherine of Siena

Please join the Saint Thomas Aquinas Lay Dominican Chapter for an evening of art and prayer in celebration of the Feast Day of Saint Catherine of Siena. We will begin with a brief explanation; then settle into prayer. The chant will be in Latin and participants will be provided with programs that outline the Chant in both Latin and English. While members of our Lay Dominican Community chant, there will be projected images of paintings by Dominican, Fra Giovanni Frangelico. Each image will be accompanied by one chanted prayer and there will be about 15 pairs in total. The goal is for those attending to connect with the visual beauty and prayer that combine to deepen our faith. You may be surprised by the depth of prayer you enter, while being surrounded by this beauty.



Mass will celebrated Saturday April 29 at 4:30 pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in East Lansing, 915 Alton, East Lansing, Michigan 48823. At 6:00 pm we will gather in the St. Thomas Aquinas, Cana Chapel for the Art and Chant Feast Day Event.

If you have questions, please contact Ms. Amy Ann Moore, OP Secretary for the Saint Thomas Aquinas Lay Dominicans at aaamoore@gmail.com. You are invited to bring a friend, share this announcement, and participate only for the 6 pm Art and Chant event. We welcome you.