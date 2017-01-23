Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: ‘Sinsinawa Art Gallery Hosts International Photographer Linda Panetta’

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Art Gallery will host “A Look Back at Our Future” February 3-March 30. The exhibit of international photography of Linda Panetta, photojournalist and human rights activist, focuses on women and children and their strength and survival in times of war and violence. Panetta writes on her website (opticalrealities.org), “My photos are not my own; they are a representation of the oneness of us all. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to be an active participant in the lives of those who cry out for justice and struggle for peace and the restoration of hope; and I am grateful to be able to share this work with others.” An artist’s talk and gallery opening will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. For more information, contact Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.