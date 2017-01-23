Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Mark Closing of 800th Jubilee of Dominican Order

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join the Sinsinawa Dominicans at a closing event for the 800th Jubilee of the Dominican Order at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, at Sinsinawa Mound. The Order of Preachers (OP) was established by St. Dominic in 1216, and Dominicans around the world have celebrated this jubilee throughout the last year. This prayer service will feature preaching by Sister Ann Willits, OP; special music; and a ritual beginning of our 170th year as the Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation. Join us in person or via livestream at www.sinsinawa.org/live. For more information, contact Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.