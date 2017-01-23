Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose: Dominican Women and Men Gather for the Closing Celebration of 800th Anniversary of the Order

Over two hundred Dominican women and men, gathered on January 14, 2017 to celebrate the closing of the 800th Anniversary of the Order. Sponsored by the OP West leadership and hosted at the motherhouse of the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose, California, this powerful experience of gratitude and the best of what it is to be family began with a festive lunch followed by panel presentation and conversation and concluding with Evening Prayer.



Present were members from the Dominican Nuns of Corpus Christi monastery, Western Province friars, student brothers and novices, and sisters from congregations of Adrian, Oakford, Mission San Jose, San Rafael, Sinsinawa, Tacoma, Dominican laity, Associates, Dominican Volunteers and Dominican friends.

Panel presentation on the challenges of preaching the Good News into the future was led by Father Michael Dodds from Holy Name Province, Sister Maria Christine from Corpus Christi monastery, Sister Patricia Bruno from San Rafael and Deacon Mark Cesnik from Martin de Porres Chapter of the Dominican Laity.