UN Update: ‘United States Mission to the United Nations Annual Trafficking in Persons Report’

“Each year the United States Mission to the United Nations releases a Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report to re-assess and evaluate the status of human trafficking (both sex trafficking and labor trafficking) worldwide. At this point in time, human trafficking is not only an issue discussed with regularity at the UN, but it is also an issue central to the advocacy of the Catholic Church. For the first time in 70 years, the United States brought the issue of human trafficking into discussions in the United Nations Security Council . . .” Read article by Dominican Volunteer Katherine Maloney