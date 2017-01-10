Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: ‘Sister Winifred Morgan Publishes Haiku Collection’

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sister Winifred Morgan, OP, will delight readers with “Fifty Plus: Haiku,” her collection of more than 50 clever, insightful haiku poems. She has published haiku regularly since the 1970s and is an emerita professor from Edgewood College, Madison, Wis. “A good haiku evokes a visceral response in me,” Morgan said. Illustrations are by Sister Joeann Daley, OP. Purchase your copy ($10) at the Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery, Sinsinawa, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; online at www.sinsinawa.org; or by calling 608-748-4411, ext. 848. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.