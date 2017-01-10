Dominican Sisters of Caldwell: St. Catherine of Siena Healthcare Center Named in 2016 List of Best Nursing Homes

U.S. News & World Report recently evaluated nearly 16,000 nursing homes nationwide and determined that slightly over 2,000 should be included on the 2016 list of Best Nursing Homes. These represent about 13 percent of all homes and reflect a 41 percent decrease from last year. Eighty-three of these best nursing homes can be found in New Jersey, including St. Catherine of Siena Healthcare Center operated by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Caldwell.



U.S. News has updated the methodology used to evaluate nursing homes to ensure that the designation of Best Nursing Home is given only to those homes that demonstrate appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in national quality measures. To qualify as a Best Nursing Home this year, facilities had to earn an average of 4.5 stars or better during the 12 months of federal reports ending in October 2016 and had to consistently meet certain performance standards set by U.S. News during the period, such as earning at least 4 stars in the CMS overall rating for all 12 months.

Congratulations and deep gratitude to Deirdre Radtke, LHNA Administrator, Annemarie Snedeker, RN Director of Nursing, Finance Administrator, Sister Luella Ramm, OP and the entire staff of St. Catherine’s. Just yesterday, one of the sisters being cared for was heard to say, “How blessed we are. We receive such wonderful care.”