Dominican Institute for the Arts: A Collaborative Opportunity for the Dominican Family

We know that racism raises its ugly head in our lives in many ways. The Dominican Institute for the Arts seeks to help the Order and LCWR further our work of rooting out Racism. We invite all Dominican Youth, Young Adults and all the Dominican Family as well as those they minister with to submit your personal artwork, videos, poetry, to join with us in one voice for this on our website and beyond. Work must be original and if a YouTube or Vimeo it must abide by copyright laws. We reserve the right to choose what appears on our website. Let us know in your email your connection to the Dominican Family. To submit your work and support this preaching in action, please send it or the links to diartsop@gmail.com.