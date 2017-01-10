Dominican Institute for the Arts: 2017 Membership

We know there are more artists in your congregation that we do not have as members. Many do not recognize they are artists though they design cards, logos, dance, are musicians, do photography, etc. They often need the personal encouragement of leadership to realize the gift they are and have. We know you want to promote their work as well. So kindly share this membership information for the Dominican Institute for the Arts. Even if they cannot attend our gatherings, membership offers them a web page and the encouragement of belonging to a group beyond themselves. We thank you for the encouragement of your members. A membership brochure and form is attached.