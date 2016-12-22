‘Adrian Dominican Sisters to Host New Year’s Eve Hour of Prayer’

December 20, 2016, Adrian, Michigan – All are cordially invited to join the Adrian Dominican Sisters for a New Year’s Eve Hour of Prayer at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016, at St. Catherine Chapel.

The Hour of Prayer is a special opportunity for all people of good will to gather for a time of prayer, song, and silence as we ask for God’s help in the coming year.

St. Catherine Chapel is located at the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse Campus, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive in Adrian, east of Siena Heights University. Turn into the driveway on the furthest end of campus and follow the signs for the Dominican Life Center. The chapel is just past the reception area inside the main double doors of the Maria building, the second building on the left.