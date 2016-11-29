SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sister Marie Virginia Walters, OP, shares hundreds of humorous true stories told by Sinsinawa Dominican sisters through the years with her new book, In Good Humor: Lighter Moments from Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters. From the sisters’ days as teachers at Catholic schools around the nation to their current ministries helping those in need, readers will delight in each memory shared and receive a glimpse into the lives of Catholic sisters.



