Dominican Young Adults: November Youth Preaching Weekend

Submitted by Gina Fleming, O.P. (Director)

More events from the Dominican Youth Movement USA: This past weekend fifteen students from St. Agnes Academic HS, College Point; Albertus Magnus HS in Rockland County; and St. John the Baptist HS., West Islip came to St. John the Baptist HS to begin a weekend of prayer, study, and the forming of community. These students were the latest group who attended one of our youth preaching workshops. They learned how to bring to life their baptismal call to “preach the Good News” by using the gifts and talents that have been given to them by our loving God.



We began the weekend on Friday evening with Pizza, fun and prayer. After some ice breakers to create a more comfortable atmosphere we began by learning about St. Dominic and the Dominican Order. They were also told that they were now part of a bigger entity, the new corporation Dominican Youth Movement USA, and they loved the thought that they were now part of a group that was nationwide. Each of the groups brought water from their schools which was blessed during the opening prayer and used to bless each other. So began our weekend together as a community of young Dominicans.

After staying the night we arose early for breakfast and prayer and prepared for our trip to our Motherhouse. This is always a fun day for the participants who enjoy the presentations on preaching through Drama, Art, Music, and Dance. As part of their learned preaching experience I challenged these young people to begin putting the skills they have learned into practice at dinner time, so they promptly got their dinners and sat with the sisters to discuss their weekend learnings and to learn a bit about the sisters too! This was a big hit with both the sisters and the young people. They also had an opportunity to meet our retired sisters for an ice cream social on Saturday afternoon. This is a fun event for all who participate. These young people are hungering for any opportunity to come closer to God. One need only listen to their re¬flections during our prayer times to hear the hunger in their hearts for rela¬tionship to the Divine! How blessed are we to be able to provide a venue to foster and ignite that relationship.

The weekends are completed with the Sunday liturgy at our Motherhouse. The students use what they have learned during the weekend to be lectors, dancers, and leaders of intercessory prayers. They take a very active role in the liturgy that morning. Following the mass, the students and their parents are invited to join us for lunch in our dining room, a wonderful finish to the weekend. The participants continue to find the weekends very spiritual, prayerful and a great deal of fun. Most im¬portantly, many stay connected to us after experiencing the weekend. Some return as youth mentors and have the opportunity to lead a new group of young preachers, and some have volunteered on the 3rd and 4th floors as part of their service requirements at school. Many of these same young people will attend this year’s National High School Preaching Conference in Michigan. However they choose to stay connected, we are grateful for their presence amongst us.

I am forever grateful for the continued presence and assistance with these weekends by our sisters Barbara Schwarz, and Bernadette DeMayo as well as our former youth preacher Jessica Abejar who has recently taken over the liturgical dance presentation. I am also grateful for the willingness of our sisters who reside here in the Motherhouse to come and join us for some quality time. I am sure that all would agree that these programs have been a blessing to the participants, and also to the Congregation-at-large in whose name the programs continue.

If any group is interested in participating in these weekends, please contact me. All high school age students are welcome.