Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt Gathered at Nyack Memorial Park to Stand in Solidarity with Standing Rock

The Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt gathered with the local community to stand in solidarity with the North Dakota Standing Rock Water Protectors to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline on Sunday, November 20 at Nyack Memorial Park.

Blauvelt Dominican Sister Ceil Lavan commented, “Having so many join us in our water ritual in solidarity with the Standing Rock Water Protectors warmed my heart on a cold day. The depth of the commitment of the people gathered to stand with the Dakota Sioux against the Dakota Access Pipeline and as New Yorkers against the Spectra AIM and the Pilgrim Pipelines is inspiring and gives me hope.”