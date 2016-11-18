Photo of the Week: Las Casas in Solidarity at Standing Rock
Dominican Women walked, stood, and prayed at the encampment next to the Cannonball River on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Friday and Saturday (November 11-12). In support of our planet, especially our gift of water, they answered a call of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation to be in solidarity with all peoples around the world who suffer destructive violence brought upon them and the earth by ignorance and greed. Read more