Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: Ecological Merton Retreat

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Thomas Merton’s (1915-1968) insights on nature and spirituality will be the focus of the Ecological Merton retreat 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Merton was a Trappist monk, mystic, writer, interfaith pioneer, and voice for peace and social justice who also had a profound environmental vision. His deep spirituality connected him with the life of the natural world around him, leading to insights about humanity’s place within God’s creation. Marking Merton’s unofficial “feast day,” this Advent retreat will contemplatively delve into Merton’s life, writings, and environmental consciousness—and what they might mean for us today.



This workshop is part of our ongoing environmental series, “Exploring a Contemplative Ecology.” Eric Anglada, facilitator, is the ecological programming coordinator at Sinsinawa Mound. The registration deadline is Dec. 2, and the fee is $25. For more information, contact Anglada at eric.anglada@gmail.com. To register, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.