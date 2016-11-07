Master of the Order, Fr. Bruno Cadoré, O.P., Visits Province of Saint Martin de Porres

The Master of the Order of Preachers, fr. Bruno Cadore, O.P., together with fr. Orlando Rueda Acevedo, O.P. (Socius for the Apostolic Life) & fr. Dominic Izzo, O.P. (Socius for the USA) recently visited the Dominican Family in San Antonio,Texas on Monday the 24th of October. Friars, Lay Dominicans, & Apostolic Sisters, joined the parishioners of Saint Stephen's for Vespers in the parish. A reception was then held in the parish hall. It has been a blessing to have our Master to visit our Province of Saint Martin de Porres during this 800th Jubilee (1216-2016) of the Order of Preachers. Laudare, Benedicere, Praedicare ~ To Praise, To Bless, To Preach

Master of the Order of Preachers - fr. Bruno Cadore, OP; Socius for the Apostolic Life - fr. Orlando Rueda Acevedo, OP; & Lay Dominican - Mr. Gerard Elizondo, OP - Vespers at Saint Stephen's Parish in San Antonio, Texas - October 24th, 2016

